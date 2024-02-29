TCS Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4103 and closed at ₹4102.8. The stock reached a high of ₹4154.25 and a low of ₹4091.3. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1,489,349.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4184.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 33,404 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.