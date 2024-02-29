Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 29 Feb 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 4102.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4116.4 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4103 and closed at 4102.8. The stock reached a high of 4154.25 and a low of 4091.3. The market capitalization of TCS was 1,489,349.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4184.55 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 33,404 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4102.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 33,404 shares with a closing price of 4,102.8.

