e-paper Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 3848 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3808.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3836.8 and the close price was 3848. The high for the day was 3855 and the low was 3780. The market cap for TCS is 1377840.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3963 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 1089054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS closed at ₹3848 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,089,054. The closing price for the day was 3,848.

