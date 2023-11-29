TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock rises in today's trading session

On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3453 and the close price was ₹3457.6. The stock reached a high of ₹3480 and a low of ₹3431.6. The market capitalization of TCS stands at ₹12,69,855.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 58,924.
Today, Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3475.15 and a high of ₹3512.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3503.9, with a bid price of 3500.95 and an offer price of 3501.3. The offer quantity is 350, while the bid quantity is also 350. The open interest for TCS stands at 6157200.
Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3470.45. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.85, which further supports the increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.4%
|3 Months
|1.08%
|6 Months
|4.64%
|YTD
|8.71%
|1 Year
|4.28%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3470.45, which is a percent change of 0.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.85, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹12.85.
