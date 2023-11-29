Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock rises in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 3457.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3470.45 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3453 and the close price was 3457.6. The stock reached a high of 3480 and a low of 3431.6. The market capitalization of TCS stands at 12,69,855.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 58,924.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3475.15 and a high of 3512.

29 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST TCS November futures opened at 3476.5 as against previous close of 3468.2

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3503.9, with a bid price of 3500.95 and an offer price of 3501.3. The offer quantity is 350, while the bid quantity is also 350. The open interest for TCS stands at 6157200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST TCS Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3470.45, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3457.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3470.45. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.85, which further supports the increase in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months1.08%
6 Months4.64%
YTD8.71%
1 Year4.28%
29 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3470.45, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3457.6

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3470.45, which is a percent change of 0.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.85, indicating that the stock price has increased by 12.85.

29 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3457.6 on last trading day

