Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 3587.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3537.25 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3599.95, the close price was 3587.65, the high was 3602.55, and the low was 3528.8. The market capitalization was 1294297.95 crore. The 52-week high was 3633.05, and the 52-week low was 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 374575 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3537.25, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹3587.65

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3537.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.4%, resulting in a net change of -50.4.

29 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3587.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 374,575. The closing price for TCS shares on this day was 3,587.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.