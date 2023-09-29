TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3599.95, the close price was ₹3587.65, the high was ₹3602.55, and the low was ₹3528.8. The market capitalization was ₹1294297.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3633.05, and the 52-week low was ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 374575 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.