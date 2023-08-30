comScore
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock rises in positive trading session

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 3377.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3388 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of 3376.05 and closed at 3375. The highest price reached during the day was 3389.4, while the lowest price was 3366. The market capitalization of TCS is 1235899.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3575 and 2867.9 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 63180.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:40:13 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3388, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3377.65

The current stock price of TCS is 3388. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Aug 2023, 09:36:05 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.18%
3 Months-1.49%
6 Months1.91%
YTD5.77%
1 Year9.96%
30 Aug 2023, 09:31:39 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:05:47 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3377.65, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹3375

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3377.65. There has been a 0.08 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.65, which means that the stock price has increased by 2.65.

30 Aug 2023, 08:14:42 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3375 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 63,180. The closing price for the shares was 3,375.

