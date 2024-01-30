 TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Slumps in Trading Today | Mint
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Slumps in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Slumps in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 3808.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3801.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price TodayPremium
TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3807.85 and closed at 3808.2. The highest price reached during the day was 3820.5, while the lowest price was 3782. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,37,5361.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3963 and 3056.14 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 251,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:31:08 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3826.4525.10.663963.03056.141400117.71
Infosys1687.7531.851.921680.451215.45698118.87
HCL Technologies1586.811.950.761617.651016.45430604.38
LTI Mindtree5467.9520.50.386442.654130.3161745.64
Tech Mahindra1331.1516.551.261416.0982.95117129.47
30 Jan 2024, 10:23:06 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3801.5, while the high price is 3845.75.

30 Jan 2024, 10:02:27 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:00:39 AM IST

TCS January futures opened at 3828.45 as against previous close of 3828.4

TCS stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3801. The bid price is slightly higher at 3852.2, with an offer price of 3853.45. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 175. The stock has a significant open interest of 12,377,225.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:47:16 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3801.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3808.2

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3801.35 with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.85. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the TCS stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:43:47 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.6%
3 Months0.73%
6 Months11.61%
YTD0.66%
1 Year11.95%
30 Jan 2024, 09:00:45 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3801.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3808.2

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3801.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18. The net change in the stock price is -6.85.

30 Jan 2024, 08:14:15 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3808.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 251,247. The closing price for the shares was 3808.2.

