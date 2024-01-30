TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Slumps in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3807.85 and closed at ₹3808.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3820.5, while the lowest price was ₹3782. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,37,5361.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3963 and ₹3056.14 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 251,247 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3826.45 25.1 0.66 3963.0 3056.14 1400117.71 Infosys 1687.75 31.85 1.92 1680.45 1215.45 698118.87 HCL Technologies 1586.8 11.95 0.76 1617.65 1016.45 430604.38 LTI Mindtree 5467.95 20.5 0.38 6442.65 4130.3 161745.64 Tech Mahindra 1331.15 16.55 1.26 1416.0 982.95 117129.47

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3801.5, while the high price is ₹3845.75.

TCS January futures opened at 3828.45 as against previous close of 3828.4 TCS stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3801. The bid price is slightly higher at 3852.2, with an offer price of 3853.45. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 175. The stock has a significant open interest of 12,377,225.

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3801.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3808.2 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3801.35 with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹6.85. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the TCS stock price.

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.6% 3 Months 0.73% 6 Months 11.61% YTD 0.66% 1 Year 11.95%

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3808.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 251,247. The closing price for the shares was ₹3808.2.