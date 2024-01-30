TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Slumps in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3807.85 and closed at ₹3808.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3820.5, while the lowest price was ₹3782. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,37,5361.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3963 and ₹3056.14 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 251,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.