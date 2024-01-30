TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Slumps in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3807.85 and closed at ₹3808.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3820.5, while the lowest price was ₹3782. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,37,5361.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3963 and ₹3056.14 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 251,247 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3826.45
|25.1
|0.66
|3963.0
|3056.14
|1400117.71
|Infosys
|1687.75
|31.85
|1.92
|1680.45
|1215.45
|698118.87
|HCL Technologies
|1586.8
|11.95
|0.76
|1617.65
|1016.45
|430604.38
|LTI Mindtree
|5467.95
|20.5
|0.38
|6442.65
|4130.3
|161745.64
|Tech Mahindra
|1331.15
|16.55
|1.26
|1416.0
|982.95
|117129.47
The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3801.5, while the high price is ₹3845.75.
TCS stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3801. The bid price is slightly higher at 3852.2, with an offer price of 3853.45. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 175. The stock has a significant open interest of 12,377,225.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3801.35 with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹6.85. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the TCS stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.6%
|3 Months
|0.73%
|6 Months
|11.61%
|YTD
|0.66%
|1 Year
|11.95%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3801.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18. The net change in the stock price is -6.85.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 251,247. The closing price for the shares was ₹3808.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!