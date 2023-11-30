Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 3513.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3505.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was 3475.15, and the close price was 3470.45. The highest price reached during the day was 3517, while the lowest price was 3475.15. The market capitalization of TCS is 1285461.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3680, and the 52-week low was 3070.3. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 98285.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST TCS Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3505.6, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3513.1

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3505.6. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.5, implying a decrease of 7.5 in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.1%
3 Months0.81%
6 Months6.82%
YTD10.08%
1 Year5.52%
30 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3507.45, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹3513.1

The current stock price of TCS is 3507.45, which represents a decrease of 0.16%. The net change in the stock price is -5.65, indicating a slight decrease in value.

30 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3470.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 98,285. The closing price for the day was 3,470.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.