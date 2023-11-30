TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was ₹3475.15, and the close price was ₹3470.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3517, while the lowest price was ₹3475.15. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1285461.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3680, and the 52-week low was ₹3070.3. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 98285.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3505.6. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.5, implying a decrease of ₹7.5 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.1%
|3 Months
|0.81%
|6 Months
|6.82%
|YTD
|10.08%
|1 Year
|5.52%
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3507.45, which represents a decrease of 0.16%. The net change in the stock price is -5.65, indicating a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 98,285. The closing price for the day was ₹3,470.45.
