TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees upward movement

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 3350.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3365.7 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of 3357.9 and closed at 3337.75. The stock reached a high of 3363.05 and a low of 3338.5. The market capitalization of TCS is 1225983.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 342,615 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3365.7, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹3350.55

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3365.7. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.15, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.03%
3 Months3.59%
6 Months4.09%
YTD4.98%
1 Year8.28%
30 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3350.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹3337.75

The current price of TCS stock is 3350.55, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 12.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3337.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 342,615. The closing price for these shares was 3,337.75.

