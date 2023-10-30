TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock sees upward movement

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of ₹3357.9 and closed at ₹3337.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3363.05 and a low of ₹3338.5. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1225983.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 342,615 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3365.7. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.15, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.03%
|3 Months
|3.59%
|6 Months
|4.09%
|YTD
|4.98%
|1 Year
|8.28%
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3350.55, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 12.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 342,615. The closing price for these shares was ₹3,337.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!