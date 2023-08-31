Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 3377.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3390.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of 3390 and closed at 3377.65. The highest price of the day was 3408.65, while the lowest price was 3382.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1240436.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 116058 shares.

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 116,058. The closing price for the day was 3377.65.

