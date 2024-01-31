TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Gains on the Market Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3801.5 and closed at ₹3801.35. The highest price during the day was ₹3845.75, while the lowest price was ₹3786. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1374547.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3963 and the 52-week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 272018. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3815.45, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3799.1 The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3815.45. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.35.

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3812.3 13.2 0.35 3963.0 3056.14 1394940.15 Infosys 1651.75 0.95 0.06 1689.9 1215.45 683227.88 HCL Technologies 1562.65 3.75 0.24 1617.65 1016.45 424050.88 LTI Mindtree 5362.65 9.05 0.17 6442.65 4130.3 158630.79 Tech Mahindra 1325.5 7.8 0.59 1416.0 982.95 116632.32

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was ₹3804.15, while the high price was ₹3834.9.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3810.4, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3799.1 As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3810.4. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.3. Click here for TCS Profit Loss

TCS January futures opened at 3826.4 as against previous close of 3826.9 TCS, the leading IT services company, has a current spot price of 3830.75. The bid price stands at 3860.1 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3861.0 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has a significant open interest of 12,660,900. TCS continues to be a strong player in the market, attracting buyers and sellers with its competitive prices and high demand.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3813.6, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹3799.1 The TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3813.6. It has experienced a 0.38% increase, resulting in a net change of 14.5.

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.56% 3 Months 1.77% 6 Months 10.61% YTD 0.65% 1 Year 11.2%

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3801.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of TCS BSE shares was 272,018. The closing price of these shares was ₹3,801.35.