TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Gains on the Market Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3801.5 and closed at ₹3801.35. The highest price during the day was ₹3845.75, while the lowest price was ₹3786. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1374547.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3963 and the 52-week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 272018.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3815.45. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3812.3
|13.2
|0.35
|3963.0
|3056.14
|1394940.15
|Infosys
|1651.75
|0.95
|0.06
|1689.9
|1215.45
|683227.88
|HCL Technologies
|1562.65
|3.75
|0.24
|1617.65
|1016.45
|424050.88
|LTI Mindtree
|5362.65
|9.05
|0.17
|6442.65
|4130.3
|158630.79
|Tech Mahindra
|1325.5
|7.8
|0.59
|1416.0
|982.95
|116632.32
The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was ₹3804.15, while the high price was ₹3834.9.
As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3810.4. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.3.
TCS, the leading IT services company, has a current spot price of 3830.75. The bid price stands at 3860.1 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3861.0 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has a significant open interest of 12,660,900. TCS continues to be a strong player in the market, attracting buyers and sellers with its competitive prices and high demand.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3813.6. It has experienced a 0.38% increase, resulting in a net change of 14.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.56%
|3 Months
|1.77%
|6 Months
|10.61%
|YTD
|0.65%
|1 Year
|11.2%
On the last day of trading, the volume of TCS BSE shares was 272,018. The closing price of these shares was ₹3,801.35.
