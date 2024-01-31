Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Gains on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 3799.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3815.45 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3801.5 and closed at 3801.35. The highest price during the day was 3845.75, while the lowest price was 3786. The market capitalization of TCS is 1374547.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3963 and the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 272018.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:07 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3815.45, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3799.1

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3815.45. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.35.

31 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3812.313.20.353963.03056.141394940.15
Infosys1651.750.950.061689.91215.45683227.88
HCL Technologies1562.653.750.241617.651016.45424050.88
LTI Mindtree5362.659.050.176442.654130.3158630.79
Tech Mahindra1325.57.80.591416.0982.95116632.32
31 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was 3804.15, while the high price was 3834.9.

31 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3810.4, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3799.1

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3810.4. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.3.

Click here for TCS Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST TCS January futures opened at 3826.4 as against previous close of 3826.9

TCS, the leading IT services company, has a current spot price of 3830.75. The bid price stands at 3860.1 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3861.0 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has a significant open interest of 12,660,900. TCS continues to be a strong player in the market, attracting buyers and sellers with its competitive prices and high demand.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST TCS Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3813.6, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹3799.1

The TCS stock is currently priced at 3813.6. It has experienced a 0.38% increase, resulting in a net change of 14.5.

31 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.56%
3 Months1.77%
6 Months10.61%
YTD0.65%
1 Year11.2%
31 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3801.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of TCS BSE shares was 272,018. The closing price of these shares was 3,801.35.

