TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 3378.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3362.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of 3354 and closed at 3350.55. The stock reached a high of 3382.9 and a low of 3333.25. The market capitalization of TCS is currently 1,23,637.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3680 and 3070.3, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 17,188 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3362.5, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3378.95

The current stock price of TCS is 3362.5, with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -16.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% and the value has decreased by 16.45.

31 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.32%
3 Months2.47%
6 Months4.95%
YTD5.84%
1 Year8.97%
31 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3378.95, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹3350.55

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3378.95. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 28.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that TCS stock has experienced a small upward trend.

31 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3350.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 17,188. The closing price for the shares was 3,350.55.

