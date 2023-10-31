TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of ₹3354 and closed at ₹3350.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3382.9 and a low of ₹3333.25. The market capitalization of TCS is currently ₹1,23,637.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3680 and ₹3070.3, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 17,188 shares on the last day.
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3362.5, with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -16.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.49% and the value has decreased by ₹16.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.32%
|3 Months
|2.47%
|6 Months
|4.95%
|YTD
|5.84%
|1 Year
|8.97%
The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3378.95. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 28.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that TCS stock has experienced a small upward trend.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 17,188. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,350.55.
