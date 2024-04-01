Active Stocks
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3915.25, up 0.82% from yesterday's 3883.55
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at ₹3915.25, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

25 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 3883.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3915.25 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price TodayPremium
TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3856.45, reached a high of 3914.65, and closed at 3837.5 with a low of 3840.5. The market capitalization was 1,405,102.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4254.45 and 3056.14 respectively. The BSE volume was 80,498 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:31:30 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed today at ₹3915.25, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

Today, TCS stock closed at 3915.25, which is a 0.82% increase from the previous day's closing price of 3883.55. This represents a net change of 31.7 points. Overall, TCS stock showed a positive trend today.

01 Apr 2024, 06:16:08 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3915.2531.70.824254.453056.141432610.09
Infosys1495.8-3.0-0.21731.01215.45618720.91
HCL Technologies1557.013.70.891696.51016.45422517.66
LTI Mindtree4881.5-54.65-1.116442.654130.3144398.05
Tech Mahindra1244.8-5.6-0.451416.0982.95109531.43
01 Apr 2024, 05:33:16 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3886.6 and a high of 3932 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:21:53 PM IST

TCS April futures opened at 3910.55 as against previous close of 3907.3

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3914.75 with a bid price of 3942.9 and an offer price of 3943.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. TCS has a significant open interest of 16,589,825 contracts, indicating strong market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 03:15:42 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 3056.09001 and a 52-week high price of 4254.75000. This indicates a significant range of price movement over the past year for the stock.

01 Apr 2024, 03:02:19 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3920.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

The current price of TCS stock is 3920.2 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 36.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:42:19 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3920.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 65.45 (+2.83%) & 99.9 (+2.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 40.95 (-25.0%) & 68.2 (-21.16%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 02:30:35 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3917.4533.90.874254.453056.141433415.08
Infosys1500.952.150.141731.01215.45620851.15
HCL Technologies1558.515.20.981696.51016.45422924.71
LTI Mindtree4872.85-63.3-1.286442.654130.3144142.18
Tech Mahindra1242.15-8.25-0.661416.0982.95109298.25
01 Apr 2024, 02:20:50 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3908.5, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

TCS stock is currently priced at 3908.5, with a net change of 24.95 and a percent change of 0.64. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for TCS Shareholdings

01 Apr 2024, 02:12:01 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock traded at a low of 3886.6 and a high of 3912.2 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 02:01:49 PM IST

TCS April futures opened at 3910.55 as against previous close of 3907.3

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3889.5 with a bid price of 3917.1 and an offer price of 3917.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 350. The open interest stands at 16,619,575. Investors are closely watching the stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 01:44:27 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3888, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

The current price of TCS stock is 3888 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:41:40 PM IST

TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:32:59 PM IST

TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3897.06
10 Days4000.27
20 Days4051.86
50 Days4012.16
100 Days3804.25
300 Days3595.52
01 Apr 2024, 01:21:12 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 61.15 (-3.93%) & 19.8 (-8.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 45.65 (-16.39%) & 75.2 (-13.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 01:11:58 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3886.6 and a high of 3912.2 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:01:39 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3892.8, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

The current stock price of TCS is 3892.8 with a net change of 9.25 and a percentage change of 0.24. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for TCS Board Meetings

01 Apr 2024, 12:52:43 PM IST

TCS Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:43:43 PM IST

TCS April futures opened at 3910.55 as against previous close of 3907.3

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3903.55 with a bid price of 3929.55 and an offer price of 3930.55. The stock has an open interest of 16,832,550 shares, with an offer quantity of 350 shares and a bid quantity of 175 shares. TCS continues to attract interest from investors with its strong performance in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 12:30:35 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3900.717.150.444254.453056.141427286.17
Infosys1501.32.50.171731.01215.45620995.92
HCL Technologies1559.015.71.021696.51016.45423060.39
LTI Mindtree4883.75-52.4-1.066442.654130.3144464.61
Tech Mahindra1245.45-4.95-0.41416.0982.95109588.62
01 Apr 2024, 12:23:44 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3902, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

The current price of TCS stock is 3902, with a percent change of 0.48% and a net change of 18.45.

01 Apr 2024, 12:10:41 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3886.6 and a high of 3912.2 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 12:00:02 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 01 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 64.0 (+0.55%) & 20.9 (-3.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 01 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3720.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 44.6 (-18.32%) & 26.3 (-23.99%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 11:51:38 AM IST

TCS share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy16161513
Hold10101113
Sell6675
Strong Sell3322
01 Apr 2024, 11:42:25 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3898.45, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3898.45 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 14.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:31:10 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3903.620.050.524254.453056.141428347.29
Infosys1501.02.20.151731.01215.45620871.83
HCL Technologies1563.4520.151.311696.51016.45424267.97
LTI Mindtree4912.8-23.35-0.476442.654130.3145323.93
Tech Mahindra1246.2-4.2-0.341416.0982.95109654.61
01 Apr 2024, 11:20:05 AM IST

TCS April futures opened at 3910.55 as against previous close of 3907.3

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is currently trading at a spot price of 3903.75 with a bid price of 3925.8 and an offer price of 3927.25. The offer quantity is 525 shares while the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest stands at 16,755,200 shares. TCS continues to be a popular choice among investors in the stock market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 11:12:42 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low of 3886.6 and a high of 3912.2 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:02:24 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3902.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

The current price of TCS stock is 3902.95 with a net change of 19.4 and a percent change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:41:41 AM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 61.15 (-3.93%) & 19.3 (-11.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 45.3 (-17.03%) & 74.65 (-13.7%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30:01 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3897.3513.80.364254.453056.141426060.39
Infosys1507.959.150.611731.01215.45623746.62
HCL Technologies1560.016.71.081696.51016.45423331.76
LTI Mindtree4921.0-15.15-0.316442.654130.3145566.49
Tech Mahindra1251.00.60.051416.0982.95110076.97
01 Apr 2024, 10:20:48 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3898.8, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

The current price of TCS stock is 3898.8 with a net change of 15.25 and a percent change of 0.39.

01 Apr 2024, 10:11:22 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock hit a low of 3886.6 and a high of 3912.2 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:00:44 AM IST

TCS April futures opened at 3910.55 as against previous close of 3907.3

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3898.7 with a bid price of 3921.9 and an offer price of 3922.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 3325. TCS has a high open interest of 16,739,800, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 09:51:46 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:40:44 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3896, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

TCS stock is currently priced at 3896, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 12.45.

01 Apr 2024, 09:32:32 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.38%
3 Months0.76%
6 Months10.11%
YTD2.66%
1 Year24.06%
01 Apr 2024, 09:00:03 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3883.55, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹3837.5

TCS stock is currently priced at 3883.55, with a 1.2% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 46.05.

01 Apr 2024, 08:02:01 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3837.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 80498 shares, and the closing price was 3837.5.

