TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3915.25, up 0.82% from yesterday's 3883.55

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3856.45, reached a high of ₹3914.65, and closed at ₹3837.5 with a low of ₹3840.5. The market capitalization was ₹1,405,102.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4254.45 and ₹3056.14 respectively. The BSE volume was 80,498 shares traded.
Today, TCS stock closed at ₹3915.25, which is a 0.82% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹3883.55. This represents a net change of 31.7 points. Overall, TCS stock showed a positive trend today.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3915.25
|31.7
|0.82
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1432610.09
|Infosys
|1495.8
|-3.0
|-0.2
|1731.0
|1215.45
|618720.91
|HCL Technologies
|1557.0
|13.7
|0.89
|1696.5
|1016.45
|422517.66
|LTI Mindtree
|4881.5
|-54.65
|-1.11
|6442.65
|4130.3
|144398.05
|Tech Mahindra
|1244.8
|-5.6
|-0.45
|1416.0
|982.95
|109531.43
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3886.6 and a high of ₹3932 on the current day.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3914.75 with a bid price of 3942.9 and an offer price of 3943.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 175. TCS has a significant open interest of 16,589,825 contracts, indicating strong market interest and activity.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 3056.09001 and a 52-week high price of 4254.75000. This indicates a significant range of price movement over the past year for the stock.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3920.2 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 36.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for TCS at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3920.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹65.45 (+2.83%) & ₹99.9 (+2.88%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹40.95 (-25.0%) & ₹68.2 (-21.16%) respectively.
TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3908.5, with a net change of 24.95 and a percent change of 0.64. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Click here for TCS Shareholdings
Tata Consultancy Services stock traded at a low of ₹3886.6 and a high of ₹3912.2 on the current day.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3889.5 with a bid price of 3917.1 and an offer price of 3917.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 350. The open interest stands at 16,619,575. Investors are closely watching the stock for potential trading opportunities.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3888 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3897.06
|10 Days
|4000.27
|20 Days
|4051.86
|50 Days
|4012.16
|100 Days
|3804.25
|300 Days
|3595.52
Top active call options for TCS at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹61.15 (-3.93%) & ₹19.8 (-8.97%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹45.65 (-16.39%) & ₹75.2 (-13.06%) respectively.
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3886.6 and a high of ₹3912.2 on the current day.
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3892.8 with a net change of 9.25 and a percentage change of 0.24. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Click here for TCS Board Meetings
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3903.55 with a bid price of 3929.55 and an offer price of 3930.55. The stock has an open interest of 16,832,550 shares, with an offer quantity of 350 shares and a bid quantity of 175 shares. TCS continues to attract interest from investors with its strong performance in the market.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3902, with a percent change of 0.48% and a net change of 18.45.
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3886.6 and a high of ₹3912.2 on the current trading day.
Top active call options for TCS at 01 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹64.0 (+0.55%) & ₹20.9 (-3.91%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 01 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3720.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹44.6 (-18.32%) & ₹26.3 (-23.99%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|13
|Sell
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3898.45 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 14.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is currently trading at a spot price of 3903.75 with a bid price of 3925.8 and an offer price of 3927.25. The offer quantity is 525 shares while the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest stands at 16,755,200 shares. TCS continues to be a popular choice among investors in the stock market.
Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low of ₹3886.6 and a high of ₹3912.2 on the current day.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3902.95 with a net change of 19.4 and a percent change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for TCS at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹61.15 (-3.93%) & ₹19.3 (-11.26%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹45.3 (-17.03%) & ₹74.65 (-13.7%) respectively.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3898.8 with a net change of 15.25 and a percent change of 0.39.
Tata Consultancy Services stock hit a low of ₹3886.6 and a high of ₹3912.2 on the current trading day.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3898.7 with a bid price of 3921.9 and an offer price of 3922.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 175 and a bid quantity of 3325. TCS has a high open interest of 16,739,800, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.
TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3896, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 12.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.38%
|3 Months
|0.76%
|6 Months
|10.11%
|YTD
|2.66%
|1 Year
|24.06%
TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3883.55, with a 1.2% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹46.05.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 80498 shares, and the closing price was ₹3837.5.
