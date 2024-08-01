Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 4364.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4399.75 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 4363.95, reached a high of 4414.4, and a low of 4348.3 before closing at 4364.25. The market capitalization stood at 1591868.06 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 4431.25 and 3297.72. The BSE trading volume for TCS was 49127 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 0.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy20201919
    Hold10101110
    Sell5567
    Strong Sell2222
01 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3423 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 49 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4364.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4414.4 & 4348.3 yesterday to end at 4399.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.