TCS Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4363.95, reached a high of ₹4414.4, and a low of ₹4348.3 before closing at ₹4364.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹1591868.06 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹4431.25 and ₹3297.72. The BSE trading volume for TCS was 49127 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 0.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 49 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4414.4 & ₹4348.3 yesterday to end at ₹4399.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend