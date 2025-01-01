TCS Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4123.55 and closed at ₹4158.95, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹4133.35 and a low of ₹4034 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,504,690 crore, TCS's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and low of ₹3593.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 49,909 shares.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4145.88
|Support 1
|4037.98
|Resistance 2
|4196.87
|Support 2
|3981.07
|Resistance 3
|4253.78
|Support 3
|3930.08
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 10.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|20
|21
|Hold
|10
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1555 k & BSE volume was 49 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4133.35 & ₹4034 yesterday to end at ₹4097.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend