TCS Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2025, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 4158.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4097.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4123.55 and closed at 4158.95, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 4133.35 and a low of 4034 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,504,690 crore, TCS's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 4585.9 and low of 3593.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 49,909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14145.88Support 14037.98
Resistance 24196.87Support 23981.07
Resistance 34253.78Support 33930.08
01 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 10.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy19192021
    Hold10111010
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
01 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1605 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2202 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1555 k & BSE volume was 49 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4158.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4133.35 & 4034 yesterday to end at 4097.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

