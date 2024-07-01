Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 01 Jul 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 3933.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3904.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3927.5 and closed at 3933.5. The stock reached a high of 3959.95 and a low of 3896.4. The market capitalization stands at 1412845.09 crore. The 52-week high is 4254.45 and the 52-week low is 3157.82. The BSE volume for the day was 299,222 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13941.43Support 13880.53
Resistance 23981.17Support 23859.37
Resistance 34002.33Support 33819.63
01 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4262.5, 9.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
01 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3155 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 299 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3933.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3959.95 & 3896.4 yesterday to end at 3933.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

