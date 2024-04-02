Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

26 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 3915.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3889 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price TodayPremium
TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3900, closed at 3883.55 with a high of 3932 and a low of 3886.6. The market capitalization of TCS stood at 1,416,571.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high was at 4254.45 and the low was at 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 58,865.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:18:15 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3882.6-32.65-0.834254.453056.141420663.28
Infosys1483.2-12.6-0.841731.01215.45613509.06
HCL Technologies1528.1-28.35-1.821696.51016.45414675.16
LTI Mindtree4900.6519.150.396442.654130.3144964.52
Tech Mahindra1236.65-8.15-0.651416.0982.95108814.3
02 Apr 2024, 05:30:42 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a high of 3905.5 and a low of 3875 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:23:09 PM IST

TCS April futures opened at 3940.0 as against previous close of 3946.2

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently trading at a spot price of 3885.35 with a bid price of 3913.3 and an offer price of 3914.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 350 and a bid quantity of 175. TCS has a significant open interest of 17067050, indicating strong market participation and interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:17:06 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock reached a 52-week low price of 3056.09 and a high price of 4254.75. This data indicates the range in which the stock has traded over the past year, showing potential for both growth and decline in value.

02 Apr 2024, 03:01:28 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3889, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹3915.25

The current price of TCS stock is 3889 with a net change of -26.25 and a percent change of -0.67. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:41:10 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 60.6 (-16.82%) & 115.3 (-12.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 43.35 (+14.99%) & 72.9 (+14.44%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 02:32:49 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3892.85-22.4-0.574254.453056.141424413.81
Infosys1482.6-13.2-0.881731.01215.45613260.87
HCL Technologies1530.3-26.15-1.681696.51016.45415272.17
LTI Mindtree4896.6515.150.316442.654130.3144846.2
Tech Mahindra1238.6-6.2-0.51416.0982.95108985.88
02 Apr 2024, 02:20:08 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3896.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹3915.25

The current price of TCS stock is 3896.5, showing a decrease of 0.48% or a net change of -18.75.

02 Apr 2024, 02:11:17 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's low price today was 3875 and the high price was 3905.5.

02 Apr 2024, 02:01:21 PM IST

TCS April futures opened at 3940.0 as against previous close of 3946.2

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is currently trading at a spot price of 3887 with a bid price of 3913.55 and an offer price of 3914.75. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has a significant open interest of 16,971,325 contracts, reflecting strong market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 01:40:35 PM IST

TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:40:06 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3887.35, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹3915.25

The current price of TCS stock is 3887.35 with a net change of -27.9 and a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:31:21 PM IST

TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3897.06
10 Days4000.27
20 Days4051.86
50 Days4012.16
100 Days3804.25
300 Days3597.10
02 Apr 2024, 01:20:34 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 58.7 (-19.42%) & 110.1 (-16.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 47.0 (+24.67%) & 77.6 (+21.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 01:10:07 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3875 and a high of 3905.5 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:03:36 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3885.05, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹3915.25

The TCS stock is currently priced at 3885.05, with a percent change of -0.77% and a net change of -30.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:54:20 PM IST

TCS Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:41:20 PM IST

TCS April futures opened at 3940.0 as against previous close of 3946.2

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3886.3. The bid price is 3912.45 and the offer price is 3913.9 with bid and offer quantities of 175 each. The open interest stands at 16,928,450. TCS is a leading IT services company with a strong presence in the global market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 12:30:02 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3886.0-29.25-0.754254.453056.141421907.36
Infosys1483.85-11.95-0.81731.01215.45613777.92
HCL Technologies1550.3-6.15-0.41696.51016.45420699.5
LTI Mindtree4895.8514.350.296442.654130.3144822.53
Tech Mahindra1243.2-1.6-0.131416.0982.95109390.64
02 Apr 2024, 12:22:54 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3885, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹3915.25

The current price of TCS stock is 3885 with a percent change of -0.77% and a net change of -30.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

Click here for TCS AGM

02 Apr 2024, 12:12:33 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 3875 and a high of 3905.5.

02 Apr 2024, 12:00:03 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 58.75 (-19.35%) & 18.85 (-19.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 46.8 (+24.14%) & 77.65 (+21.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 11:42:54 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3881.55, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹3915.25

The current price of TCS stock is 3881.55 with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -33.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

02 Apr 2024, 11:30:37 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3886.35-28.9-0.744254.453056.141422035.43
Infosys1485.65-10.15-0.681731.01215.45614522.47
HCL Technologies1551.6-4.85-0.311696.51016.45421052.28
LTI Mindtree4880.0-1.5-0.036442.654130.3144353.68
Tech Mahindra1240.15-4.65-0.371416.0982.95109122.27
02 Apr 2024, 11:10:06 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a high of 3905.5 and a low of 3875 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:03:32 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3885.35, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3915.25

The TCS stock is currently priced at 3885.35 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -29.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:42:32 AM IST

Cupid share price to trade ex-bonus, ex-split soon. Sets Q4 results 2024 date ahead of TCS, Infosys results

Q4 results 2024: Cupid has informed exchanges that its board is going to consider and approve Q4FY24 results on 8th April 2024

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/cupid-share-price-to-trade-ex-bonus-ex-split-soon-sets-q4-results-2024-date-ahead-of-tcs-infosys-results-11712033355912.html

02 Apr 2024, 10:41:06 AM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 59.5 (-18.33%) & 18.85 (-19.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 46.1 (+22.28%) & 76.55 (+20.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 10:32:13 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3885.8-29.45-0.754254.453056.141421834.18
Infosys1488.55-7.25-0.481731.01215.45615722.03
HCL Technologies1553.4-3.05-0.21696.51016.45421540.74
LTI Mindtree4891.49.90.26442.654130.3144690.9
Tech Mahindra1242.55-2.25-0.181416.0982.95109333.45
02 Apr 2024, 10:23:48 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3887.75, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3915.25

The current price of TCS stock is 3887.75 with a net change of -27.5 and a percent change of -0.7%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:13:46 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low of 3875 and a high of 3905.5 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 10:03:03 AM IST

TCS April futures opened at 3940.0 as against previous close of 3946.2

TCS, India's largest IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3890. The bid price stands at 3904.3 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3905.4 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 16,760,800. TCS continues to be a strong player in the IT industry with steady growth and performance.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:42:53 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3880.5, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹3915.25

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3880.5 with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -34.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:30:34 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.41%
3 Months0.82%
6 Months11.51%
YTD3.73%
1 Year22.74%
02 Apr 2024, 09:00:05 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3915.25, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹3883.55

The current price of TCS stock is 3915.25 with a net change of 31.7 and a percent change of 0.82. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.

02 Apr 2024, 08:00:13 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3883.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS on the BSE had a volume of 58865 shares with a closing price of 3883.55.

