TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3900, closed at ₹3883.55 with a high of ₹3932 and a low of ₹3886.6. The market capitalization of TCS stood at ₹1,416,571.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹4254.45 and the low was at ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 58,865.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3882.6
|-32.65
|-0.83
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1420663.28
|Infosys
|1483.2
|-12.6
|-0.84
|1731.0
|1215.45
|613509.06
|HCL Technologies
|1528.1
|-28.35
|-1.82
|1696.5
|1016.45
|414675.16
|LTI Mindtree
|4900.65
|19.15
|0.39
|6442.65
|4130.3
|144964.52
|Tech Mahindra
|1236.65
|-8.15
|-0.65
|1416.0
|982.95
|108814.3
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a high of ₹3905.5 and a low of ₹3875 on the current day.
TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently trading at a spot price of 3885.35 with a bid price of 3913.3 and an offer price of 3914.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 350 and a bid quantity of 175. TCS has a significant open interest of 17067050, indicating strong market participation and interest in the stock.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock reached a 52-week low price of 3056.09 and a high price of 4254.75. This data indicates the range in which the stock has traded over the past year, showing potential for both growth and decline in value.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3889 with a net change of -26.25 and a percent change of -0.67. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for TCS at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹60.6 (-16.82%) & ₹115.3 (-12.59%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 02 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹43.35 (+14.99%) & ₹72.9 (+14.44%) respectively.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3896.5, showing a decrease of 0.48% or a net change of -18.75.
Tata Consultancy Services stock's low price today was ₹3875 and the high price was ₹3905.5.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is currently trading at a spot price of 3887 with a bid price of 3913.55 and an offer price of 3914.75. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has a significant open interest of 16,971,325 contracts, reflecting strong market interest and activity.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3887.35 with a net change of -27.9 and a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3897.06
|10 Days
|4000.27
|20 Days
|4051.86
|50 Days
|4012.16
|100 Days
|3804.25
|300 Days
|3597.10
Top active call options for TCS at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹58.7 (-19.42%) & ₹110.1 (-16.53%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹47.0 (+24.67%) & ₹77.6 (+21.82%) respectively.
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3875 and a high of ₹3905.5 on the current trading day.
The TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3885.05, with a percent change of -0.77% and a net change of -30.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3886.3. The bid price is 3912.45 and the offer price is 3913.9 with bid and offer quantities of 175 each. The open interest stands at 16,928,450. TCS is a leading IT services company with a strong presence in the global market.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3885 with a percent change of -0.77% and a net change of -30.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.
Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹3875 and a high of ₹3905.5.
Top active call options for TCS at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹58.75 (-19.35%) & ₹18.85 (-19.79%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹46.8 (+24.14%) & ₹77.65 (+21.9%) respectively.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3881.55 with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -33.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a high of ₹3905.5 and a low of ₹3875 on the current trading day.
The TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3885.35 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -29.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for TCS at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹59.5 (-18.33%) & ₹18.85 (-19.79%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹46.1 (+22.28%) & ₹76.55 (+20.17%) respectively.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3887.75 with a net change of -27.5 and a percent change of -0.7%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low of ₹3875 and a high of ₹3905.5 on the current trading day.
TCS, India's largest IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3890. The bid price stands at 3904.3 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3905.4 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 16,760,800. TCS continues to be a strong player in the IT industry with steady growth and performance.
The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3880.5 with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -34.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.41%
|3 Months
|0.82%
|6 Months
|11.51%
|YTD
|3.73%
|1 Year
|22.74%
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3915.25 with a net change of 31.7 and a percent change of 0.82. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.
On the last day of trading, TCS on the BSE had a volume of 58865 shares with a closing price of ₹3883.55.
