TCS Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4399.75, reached a high of ₹4419, and closed at ₹4384.65 with a low of ₹4365.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹1590420.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4431.25 and the low was ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 75476 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4424.88
|Support 1
|4370.63
|Resistance 2
|4449.22
|Support 2
|4340.72
|Resistance 3
|4479.13
|Support 3
|4316.38
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 0.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|12
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 75 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4419 & ₹4365.65 yesterday to end at ₹4395.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend