TCS Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at ₹4219.95 and closed at ₹4248.05, reflecting a positive market movement. The stock reached a high of ₹4298 and a low of ₹4196 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,545,231 crore, TCS continues to demonstrate strong performance, although it remains below its 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and above its 52-week low of ₹3415.78. The BSE volume was 121,945 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4309.12
|Support 1
|4206.07
|Resistance 2
|4355.43
|Support 2
|4149.33
|Resistance 3
|4412.17
|Support 3
|4103.02
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 6.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4298 & ₹4196 yesterday to end at ₹4273.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend