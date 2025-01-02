LIVE UPDATES

TCS Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 4097.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4112.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.