TCS Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4100 and closed slightly lower at ₹4097.2. The stock reached a high of ₹4134.65 and a low of ₹4088 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹14,81,535 crore, TCS remains a strong player in the market, though it is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and above its 52-week low of ₹3593.3. The BSE volume was 29,165 shares.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹4099.40. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 9.21%, reaching the same price of ₹4099.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.20%, reaching 23783.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.6%
|3 Months
|2.94%
|6 Months
|3.71%
|YTD
|0.43%
|1 Year
|9.21%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4137.92
|Support 1
|4089.37
|Resistance 2
|4160.23
|Support 2
|4063.13
|Resistance 3
|4186.47
|Support 3
|4040.82
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 10.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|18
|19
|20
|21
|Hold
|10
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 763 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4134.65 & ₹4088 yesterday to end at ₹4112.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend