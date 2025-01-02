Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 4097.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4112.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4100 and closed slightly lower at 4097.2. The stock reached a high of 4134.65 and a low of 4088 during the session. With a market capitalization of 14,81,535 crore, TCS remains a strong player in the market, though it is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 4585.9 and above its 52-week low of 3593.3. The BSE volume was 29,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at 4099.40. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 9.21%, reaching the same price of 4099.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.20%, reaching 23783.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.6%
3 Months2.94%
6 Months3.71%
YTD0.43%
1 Year9.21%
02 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14137.92Support 14089.37
Resistance 24160.23Support 24063.13
Resistance 34186.47Support 34040.82
02 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 10.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7665
    Buy18192021
    Hold10111010
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
02 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 792 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2139 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 763 k & BSE volume was 29 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4097.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4134.65 & 4088 yesterday to end at 4112.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.