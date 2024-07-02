TCS Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3904, closed at ₹3904.95 with a high of ₹4000.95 and a low of ₹3886.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,437,610.89 crores. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45, and the 52-week low was ₹3157.82. The BSE volume for the day was 155,437 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹4000.20. Over the past year, TCS shares have surged by 21.03% to reach ₹4000.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.23%
|3 Months
|-5.41%
|6 Months
|4.87%
|YTD
|5.36%
|1 Year
|21.03%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4025.53
|Support 1
|3907.83
|Resistance 2
|4072.47
|Support 2
|3837.07
|Resistance 3
|4143.23
|Support 3
|3790.13
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4262.5, 7.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|6
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4000.95 & ₹3886.05 yesterday to end at ₹3904.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend