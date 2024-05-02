TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3863.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's 3822.6

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3870.6 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3880, while the lowest was ₹3810. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1383050.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low is ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 98711 shares.
Tata Consultancy Services stock's low price today was ₹3782.5 and the high price was ₹3870.2.
TCS share price closed the day at ₹3863.75 - a 1.08% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3898.78 , 3931.47 , 3991.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3805.73 , 3745.37 , 3712.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
TCS share price is at ₹3863.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3793.18 and ₹3864.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3793.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3864.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3843.47
|10 Days
|3887.77
|20 Days
|3906.17
|50 Days
|4013.19
|100 Days
|3889.64
|300 Days
|3663.35
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 11.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|16
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|14
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates a potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3782.5 and a high of ₹3864.95 on the current day.
TCS share price is at ₹3858.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3793.18 and ₹3864.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3793.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3864.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between 3858.98 and 3821.68 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3821.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3858.98.
Today, TCS's share price rose by 0.69% to reach ₹3849, outperforming its peers. While HCL Technologies saw a decline, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, and Oracle Financial Services Software experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed gains of 0.32% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3849.0
|26.4
|0.69
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1392601.89
|HCL Technologies
|1363.7
|-3.85
|-0.28
|1696.5
|1048.0
|370062.51
|LTI Mindtree
|4715.25
|8.8
|0.19
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139648.43
|Tech Mahindra
|1268.5
|6.55
|0.52
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111953.52
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7668.8
|74.45
|0.98
|9021.4
|3418.0
|66467.02
The volume of TCS traded by 10 AM is 141.04% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3845, up by 0.59%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TCS touched a high of 3849.95 & a low of 3812.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3858.98
|Support 1
|3821.68
|Resistance 2
|3873.12
|Support 2
|3798.52
|Resistance 3
|3896.28
|Support 3
|3784.38
Today, TCS's stock price declined by 0.22% to reach ₹3814.1, with its peers showing a mixed performance. While HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are experiencing a decrease, LTI Mindtree and Oracle Financial Services Software are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3814.1
|-8.5
|-0.22
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1379974.76
|HCL Technologies
|1365.0
|-2.55
|-0.19
|1696.5
|1048.0
|370415.29
|LTI Mindtree
|4724.5
|18.05
|0.38
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139922.38
|Tech Mahindra
|1256.8
|-5.15
|-0.41
|1416.0
|1021.5
|110920.91
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7666.9
|72.55
|0.96
|9021.4
|3418.0
|66450.56
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TCS indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
TCS share price is at ₹3821.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3793.18 and ₹3864.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3793.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3864.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The TCS share price has dropped by 0.24% today and is currently trading at ₹3813.50. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen an impressive gain of 19.23%, reaching ₹3813.50. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.39%
|3 Months
|-3.98%
|6 Months
|13.94%
|YTD
|1.19%
|1 Year
|19.23%
The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3864.93
|Support 1
|3793.18
|Resistance 2
|3909.22
|Support 2
|3765.72
|Resistance 3
|3936.68
|Support 3
|3721.43
The trading volume yesterday was 12.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3880 & ₹3810 yesterday to end at ₹3870.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
