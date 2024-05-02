Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3863.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's 3822.6

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 05:31 PM IST
TCS stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 3822.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3863.75 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3870.6 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 3880, while the lowest was 3810. The market capitalization of TCS is 1383050.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4254.45 and the 52-week low is 3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 98711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock's low price today was 3782.5 and the high price was 3870.2.

02 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3863.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹3822.6

TCS share price closed the day at 3863.75 - a 1.08% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3898.78 , 3931.47 , 3991.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3805.73 , 3745.37 , 3712.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3863.4, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹3822.6

TCS share price is at 3863.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3793.18 and 3864.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3793.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3864.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

02 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3843.47
10 Days3887.77
20 Days3906.17
50 Days4013.19
100 Days3889.64
300 Days3663.35
02 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST TCS share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 11.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5544
    Buy19191612
    Hold10101014
    Sell7767
    Strong Sell2232
02 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3863.05, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹3822.6

TCS share price is at 3863.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3793.18 and 3864.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3793.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3864.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST TCS share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST TCS share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.83%; Futures open interest increased by 0.48%

An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates a potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

02 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3782.5 and a high of 3864.95 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST TCS share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3843.47
10 Days3887.77
20 Days3906.17
50 Days4013.19
100 Days3889.64
300 Days3663.35
02 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

02 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3858.5, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹3822.6

TCS share price is at 3858.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3793.18 and 3864.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3793.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3864.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST TCS share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 3858.98 and 3821.68 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3821.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3858.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
02 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3848, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹3822.6

TCS share price is at 3848 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3793.18 and 3864.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3793.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3864.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

Today, TCS's share price rose by 0.69% to reach 3849, outperforming its peers. While HCL Technologies saw a decline, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, and Oracle Financial Services Software experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed gains of 0.32% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3849.026.40.694254.453141.651392601.89
HCL Technologies1363.7-3.85-0.281696.51048.0370062.51
LTI Mindtree4715.258.80.196442.654418.0139648.43
Tech Mahindra1268.56.550.521416.01021.5111953.52
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7668.874.450.989021.43418.066467.02
02 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 11.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5544
    Buy19191612
    Hold10101014
    Sell7767
    Strong Sell2232
02 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST TCS share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 141.04% higher than yesterday

The volume of TCS traded by 10 AM is 141.04% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3845, up by 0.59%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST TCS share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS touched a high of 3849.95 & a low of 3812.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13858.98Support 13821.68
Resistance 23873.12Support 23798.52
Resistance 33896.28Support 33784.38
02 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

Today, TCS's stock price declined by 0.22% to reach 3814.1, with its peers showing a mixed performance. While HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are experiencing a decrease, LTI Mindtree and Oracle Financial Services Software are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3814.1-8.5-0.224254.453141.651379974.76
HCL Technologies1365.0-2.55-0.191696.51048.0370415.29
LTI Mindtree4724.518.050.386442.654418.0139922.38
Tech Mahindra1256.8-5.15-0.411416.01021.5110920.91
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7666.972.550.969021.43418.066450.56
02 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 0.59%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TCS indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3821.65, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹3822.6

TCS share price is at 3821.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3793.18 and 3864.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3793.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3864.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

The TCS share price has dropped by 0.24% today and is currently trading at 3813.50. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen an impressive gain of 19.23%, reaching 3813.50. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.39%
3 Months-3.98%
6 Months13.94%
YTD1.19%
1 Year19.23%
02 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST TCS share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13864.93Support 13793.18
Resistance 23909.22Support 23765.72
Resistance 33936.68Support 33721.43
02 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5544
    Buy19191612
    Hold10101014
    Sell7767
    Strong Sell2232
02 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2642 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.

02 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3870.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3880 & 3810 yesterday to end at 3870.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

