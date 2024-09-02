TCS Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4513.05 and closed at ₹4510.55. The stock hit a high of ₹4580, matching its 52-week high, and a low of ₹4488.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,46,899.17 crore. The BSE volume for the day was 1,41,415 shares. The 52-week low for TCS is ₹3297.72.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 3.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 141 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4580 & ₹4488.7 yesterday to end at ₹4551.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend