TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today : TCS closed at ₹3915.25 on the last day, with an open price of ₹3889.95. The high for the day was ₹3905.5 and the low was ₹3875. The market capitalization stood at ₹1404758.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4254.45 and ₹3056.14 respectively. The BSE volume was 44046 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3925.55
|42.95
|1.11
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1436378.91
|Infosys
|1488.9
|5.7
|0.38
|1731.0
|1215.45
|615866.8
|HCL Technologies
|1556.3
|28.2
|1.85
|1696.5
|1016.45
|422327.7
|LTI Mindtree
|4901.0
|0.35
|0.01
|6442.65
|4130.3
|144974.87
|Tech Mahindra
|1258.55
|21.9
|1.77
|1416.0
|982.95
|110741.31
The current data for TCS stock shows a price of ₹3919.55, which is a net change of ₹36.95 and a percent change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3855.7 and a high of ₹3922 on the current day.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3885.75 with a bid price of 3910.6 and an offer price of 3911.7. The bid quantity is 175 and the offer quantity is 350. The stock has a high open interest of 17173975, indicating strong market interest in TCS.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3891.4 with a percent change of 0.23, resulting in a net change of 8.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.69%
|3 Months
|0.33%
|6 Months
|11.04%
|YTD
|2.86%
|1 Year
|21.93%
TCS stock is currently priced at ₹3882.6 with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -32.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, TCS had a trading volume of 44,046 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹3,915.25.
