TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 3882.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3919.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : TCS closed at 3915.25 on the last day, with an open price of 3889.95. The high for the day was 3905.5 and the low was 3875. The market capitalization stood at 1404758.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4254.45 and 3056.14 respectively. The BSE volume was 44046 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3925.5542.951.114254.453056.141436378.91
Infosys1488.95.70.381731.01215.45615866.8
HCL Technologies1556.328.21.851696.51016.45422327.7
LTI Mindtree4901.00.350.016442.654130.3144974.87
Tech Mahindra1258.5521.91.771416.0982.95110741.31
03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3919.55, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹3882.6

The current data for TCS stock shows a price of 3919.55, which is a net change of 36.95 and a percent change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3855.7 and a high of 3922 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST TCS April futures opened at 3884.95 as against previous close of 3913.05

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3885.75 with a bid price of 3910.6 and an offer price of 3911.7. The bid quantity is 175 and the offer quantity is 350. The stock has a high open interest of 17173975, indicating strong market interest in TCS.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST TCS Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3891.4, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹3882.6

The current price of TCS stock is 3891.4 with a percent change of 0.23, resulting in a net change of 8.8.

03 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.69%
3 Months0.33%
6 Months11.04%
YTD2.86%
1 Year21.93%
03 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3882.6, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹3915.25

TCS stock is currently priced at 3882.6 with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -32.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3915.25 on last trading day

On the last day, TCS had a trading volume of 44,046 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 3,915.25.

