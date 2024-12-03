TCS Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4264.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹4273.55. The stock reached a high of ₹4287 and dipped to a low of ₹4230. With a market capitalization of ₹1,547,329 crore, TCS continues to show strong performance, though it remains below its 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and above its low of ₹3415.78. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 40,342 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at ₹4289.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have surged by 22.35%, reaching ₹4289.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.89%
|3 Months
|-2.68%
|6 Months
|15.5%
|YTD
|13.26%
|1 Year
|22.35%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4301.48
|Support 1
|4243.33
|Resistance 2
|4323.92
|Support 2
|4207.62
|Resistance 3
|4359.63
|Support 3
|4185.18
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 6.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1670 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4287 & ₹4230 yesterday to end at ₹4272.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend