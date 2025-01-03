Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 4112.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4184.25 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4124.95 and closed slightly lower at 4112.80, reflecting a modest decline. The stock reached a high of 4203.50 and a low of 4098 during the session. TCS's market capitalization stood at 14,87,920 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 4585.90 and a low of 3593.30, with a trading volume of 80,295 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1801 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2062 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1720 k & BSE volume was 80 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4112.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4203.5 & 4098 yesterday to end at 4184.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

