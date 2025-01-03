TCS Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4124.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹4112.80, reflecting a modest decline. The stock reached a high of ₹4203.50 and a low of ₹4098 during the session. TCS's market capitalization stood at ₹14,87,920 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹4585.90 and a low of ₹3593.30, with a trading volume of 80,295 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1720 k & BSE volume was 80 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4203.5 & ₹4098 yesterday to end at ₹4184.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.