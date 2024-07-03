TCS Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3990 and closed at ₹3973.4. The stock reached a high of ₹4022 and a low of ₹3984. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,449,062.14 crores. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3235.01. The BSE volume for the day was 50,665 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4262.5, 6.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|12
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 50 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4022 & ₹3984 yesterday to end at ₹3973.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend