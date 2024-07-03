Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 3973.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4005.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3990 and closed at 3973.4. The stock reached a high of 4022 and a low of 3984. The market capitalization stood at 1,449,062.14 crores. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3235.01. The BSE volume for the day was 50,665 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4262.5, 6.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold12101010
    Sell5776
    Strong Sell2223
03 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2666 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 50 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3973.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4022 & 3984 yesterday to end at 3973.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.