TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Day

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3774.9, reached a high of ₹3774.9, and a low of ₹3696.1 before closing at ₹3669.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,340,429.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4254.45 and ₹3141.65 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 25,363 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.03%; Futures open interest increased by 20.72%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3696.1 and a high of ₹3774.9 on the current trading day.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -48.10% lower than yesterday
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded by 12 AM is 48.10% lower compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3708.55, a decrease of 1.06%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3712.2 and 3697.95 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3697.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3712.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3713.95
|Support 1
|3699.15
|Resistance 2
|3720.4
|Support 2
|3690.8
|Resistance 3
|3728.75
|Support 3
|3684.35
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends
TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
TCS Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3790.48
|10 Days
|3818.97
|20 Days
|3867.47
|50 Days
|3908.32
|100 Days
|3936.71
|300 Days
|3719.70
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3707.9, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹3669.5
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at ₹3707.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3635.37 and ₹3731.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3635.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3731.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.34% lower than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded by 11 AM is 33.34% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹3710.2, a decrease of 1.11%. Examining both volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3730.6 and 3690.45 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, looking to buy near the hourly support at 3690.45 and sell near the hourly resistance at 3730.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3712.2
|Support 1
|3697.95
|Resistance 2
|3720.85
|Support 2
|3692.35
|Resistance 3
|3726.45
|Support 3
|3683.7
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3669.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3774.9 & ₹3696.1 yesterday to end at ₹3669.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend