TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:16 PM IST Trade
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 3669.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3707.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3774.9, reached a high of 3774.9, and a low of 3696.1 before closing at 3669.5. The market capitalization stood at 1,340,429.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4254.45 and 3141.65 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 25,363 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:16 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.03%; Futures open interest increased by 20.72%

TCS Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3696.1 and a high of 3774.9 on the current trading day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:48 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -48.10% lower than yesterday

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The volume of TCS traded by 12 AM is 48.10% lower compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 3708.55, a decrease of 1.06%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3712.2 and 3697.95 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3697.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3712.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13713.95Support 13699.15
Resistance 23720.4Support 23690.8
Resistance 33728.75Support 33684.35
03 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

TCS Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3790.48
10 Days3818.97
20 Days3867.47
50 Days3908.32
100 Days3936.71
300 Days3719.70
03 Jun 2024, 12:17 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS trading at ₹3707.9, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹3669.5

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price is at 3707.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3635.37 and 3731.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3635.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3731.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 11:53 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.34% lower than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded by 11 AM is 33.34% lower than yesterday, with the price at 3710.2, a decrease of 1.11%. Examining both volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:36 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3730.6 and 3690.45 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, looking to buy near the hourly support at 3690.45 and sell near the hourly resistance at 3730.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13712.2Support 13697.95
Resistance 23720.85Support 23692.35
Resistance 33726.45Support 33683.7
03 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3669.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3774.9 & 3696.1 yesterday to end at 3669.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

