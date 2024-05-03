Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at ₹3839.35, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹3863.75

39 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 3863.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3839.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price TodayPremium
TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3800, closed at 3822.6 with a high of 3870.2 and a low of 3782.5. The market capitalization was 1397938.56 cr. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3141.65. The BSE volume was 76798 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:33:58 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated between a low of 3798.05 and a high of 3893.30 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 04:30:09 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.62%; Futures open interest increased by 1.43%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in TCS indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:51:18 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS closed today at ₹3839.35, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹3863.75

TCS share price closed the day at 3839.35 - a 0.63% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3897.53 , 3943.57 , 3993.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3801.53 , 3751.57 , 3705.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:48:23 PM IST

TCS share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 283.51% higher than yesterday

The volume of TCS traded by 3 PM is 283.51% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3839.35, up by -0.63%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:32:45 PM IST

TCS Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:10:58 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3843, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹3863.75

TCS share price is at 3843 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3805.73 and 3898.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3805.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3898.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:56:09 PM IST

TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3843.47
10 Days3887.77
20 Days3906.17
50 Days4013.19
100 Days3889.64
300 Days3665.15
03 May 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:49:27 PM IST

TCS share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 801.12% higher than yesterday

The volume of TCS traded by 2 PM is 801.12% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3823.4, up by -1.04%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:35:10 PM IST

TCS share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 3826.27 and 3807.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 3807.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 3826.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13832.3Support 13813.85
Resistance 23839.95Support 23803.05
Resistance 33850.75Support 33795.4
03 May 2024, 02:12:14 PM IST

TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5544
    Buy19191612
    Hold10101014
    Sell7767
    Strong Sell2232
03 May 2024, 02:01:36 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3820, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹3863.75

TCS share price is at 3820 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3805.73 and 3898.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3805.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3898.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:52:15 PM IST

TCS share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1171.56% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TCS until 1 PM is 1171.56% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3820, up by -1.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:36:26 PM IST

TCS share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS reached a high of 3820.6 and a low of 3802.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3819.52 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13826.27Support 13807.67
Resistance 23832.73Support 23795.53
Resistance 33844.87Support 33789.07
03 May 2024, 01:12:27 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.45%; Futures open interest increased by 0.99%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TCS indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:04:33 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3798.05 and a high of 3893.30 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:48:40 PM IST

TCS share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 622.48% higher than yesterday

The volume of TCS traded until 12 AM is 622.48% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3816.05, up by -1.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:35:10 PM IST

TCS share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 3850.33 and 3802.43 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3802.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3850.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13819.52Support 13794.17
Resistance 23834.13Support 23783.43
Resistance 33844.87Support 33768.82
03 May 2024, 12:26:00 PM IST

TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:20:37 PM IST

TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3843.47
10 Days3887.77
20 Days3906.17
50 Days4013.19
100 Days3889.64
300 Days3665.15
03 May 2024, 12:17:15 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3803.3, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹3863.75

The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of 3805.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3745.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of 3745.37 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:47:17 AM IST

TCS share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 156.36% higher than yesterday

The volume of TCS traded by 11 AM is 156.36% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 3806.95, showing a decrease of -1.47%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:33:03 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS reached a peak of 3865.4 and a low of 3817.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 3834.53 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 3814.07 and 3784.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13850.33Support 13802.43
Resistance 23881.82Support 23786.02
Resistance 33898.23Support 33754.53
03 May 2024, 11:25:54 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3825.15, down -1% from yesterday's ₹3863.75

TCS share price is at 3825.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3805.73 and 3898.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3805.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3898.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:16:34 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of TCS has dropped by 0.57% to reach 3841.7, mirroring the trend in its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, are also experiencing declines. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.21% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3841.7-22.05-0.574254.453141.651389960.68
Infosys1408.55-6.3-0.451731.01239.0583132.75
HCL Technologies1351.25-9.15-0.671696.51048.0366684.0
LTI Mindtree4659.05-32.85-0.76442.654418.0137983.99
Tech Mahindra1258.55-8.35-0.661416.01021.5111075.36
03 May 2024, 11:02:46 AM IST

TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 11.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5544
    Buy19191612
    Hold10101014
    Sell7767
    Strong Sell2232
03 May 2024, 10:50:34 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 41.83% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TCS until 10 AM is 41.83% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 3855.55, showing a slight increase of -0.21%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially long-lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:36:51 AM IST

TCS share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS touched a high of 3893.3 & a low of 3843.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13884.38Support 13834.53
Resistance 23913.77Support 23814.07
Resistance 33934.23Support 33784.68
03 May 2024, 10:15:27 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:57:17 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

TCS stock price rose by 0.56% today to reach 3885.35, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Among them, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas Infosys and HCL Technologies are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.47% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3885.3521.60.564254.453141.651405753.63
Infosys1417.02.150.151731.01239.0586631.01
HCL Technologies1363.553.150.231696.51048.0370021.8
LTI Mindtree4689.8-2.1-0.046442.654418.0138894.7
Tech Mahindra1264.95-1.95-0.151416.01021.5111640.21
03 May 2024, 09:40:42 AM IST

TCS share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

A rise in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential positive price movement ahead, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:35:07 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3889.85, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹3863.75

TCS share price is at 3889.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3805.73 and 3898.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3805.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3898.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:23:00 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TCS has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 3878.35. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 22.05% to reach 3878.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to reach 22766.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.84%
3 Months-3.75%
6 Months15.51%
YTD2.31%
1 Year22.05%
03 May 2024, 09:05:39 AM IST

03 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

TCS share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13898.78Support 13805.73
Resistance 23931.47Support 23745.37
Resistance 33991.83Support 33712.68
03 May 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 11.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5544
    Buy19191612
    Hold10101014
    Sell7767
    Strong Sell2232
03 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2698 k

The trading volume yesterday was 4.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.

03 May 2024, 08:01:50 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3822.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3870.2 & 3782.5 yesterday to end at 3822.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

