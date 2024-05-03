TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3839.35, down -0.63% from yesterday's 3863.75

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3800, closed at ₹3822.6 with a high of ₹3870.2 and a low of ₹3782.5. The market capitalization was ₹1397938.56 cr. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume was 76798 shares traded.
The Tata Consultancy Services stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹3798.05 and a high of ₹3893.30 on the current trading day.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in TCS indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
TCS share price closed the day at ₹3839.35 - a 0.63% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3897.53 , 3943.57 , 3993.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3801.53 , 3751.57 , 3705.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of TCS traded by 3 PM is 283.51% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3839.35, up by -0.63%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
TCS share price is at ₹3843 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3805.73 and ₹3898.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3805.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3898.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3843.47
|10 Days
|3887.77
|20 Days
|3906.17
|50 Days
|4013.19
|100 Days
|3889.64
|300 Days
|3665.15
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The volume of TCS traded by 2 PM is 801.12% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3823.4, up by -1.04%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 3826.27 and 3807.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 3807.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 3826.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3832.3
|Support 1
|3813.85
|Resistance 2
|3839.95
|Support 2
|3803.05
|Resistance 3
|3850.75
|Support 3
|3795.4
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 12.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|16
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|14
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|2
TCS share price is at ₹3820 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3805.73 and ₹3898.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3805.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3898.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of TCS until 1 PM is 1171.56% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3820, up by -1.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
TCS reached a high of 3820.6 and a low of 3802.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3819.52 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3826.27
|Support 1
|3807.67
|Resistance 2
|3832.73
|Support 2
|3795.53
|Resistance 3
|3844.87
|Support 3
|3789.07
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for TCS indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3798.05 and a high of ₹3893.30 on the current day.
The volume of TCS traded until 12 AM is 622.48% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3816.05, up by -1.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 3850.33 and 3802.43 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3802.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3850.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3819.52
|Support 1
|3794.17
|Resistance 2
|3834.13
|Support 2
|3783.43
|Resistance 3
|3844.87
|Support 3
|3768.82
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3843.47
|10 Days
|3887.77
|20 Days
|3906.17
|50 Days
|4013.19
|100 Days
|3889.64
|300 Days
|3665.15
The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of ₹3805.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3745.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹3745.37 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of TCS traded by 11 AM is 156.36% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3806.95, showing a decrease of -1.47%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
TCS reached a peak of 3865.4 and a low of 3817.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 3834.53 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 3814.07 and 3784.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3850.33
|Support 1
|3802.43
|Resistance 2
|3881.82
|Support 2
|3786.02
|Resistance 3
|3898.23
|Support 3
|3754.53
TCS share price is at ₹3825.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3805.73 and ₹3898.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3805.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3898.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, the share price of TCS has dropped by 0.57% to reach ₹3841.7, mirroring the trend in its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, are also experiencing declines. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.21% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3841.7
|-22.05
|-0.57
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1389960.68
|Infosys
|1408.55
|-6.3
|-0.45
|1731.0
|1239.0
|583132.75
|HCL Technologies
|1351.25
|-9.15
|-0.67
|1696.5
|1048.0
|366684.0
|LTI Mindtree
|4659.05
|-32.85
|-0.7
|6442.65
|4418.0
|137983.99
|Tech Mahindra
|1258.55
|-8.35
|-0.66
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111075.36
The trading volume of TCS until 10 AM is 41.83% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹3855.55, showing a slight increase of -0.21%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially long-lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
TCS touched a high of 3893.3 & a low of 3843.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3884.38
|Support 1
|3834.53
|Resistance 2
|3913.77
|Support 2
|3814.07
|Resistance 3
|3934.23
|Support 3
|3784.68
TCS stock price rose by 0.56% today to reach ₹3885.35, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Among them, LTI, Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas Infosys and HCL Technologies are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.47% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3885.35
|21.6
|0.56
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1405753.63
|Infosys
|1417.0
|2.15
|0.15
|1731.0
|1239.0
|586631.01
|HCL Technologies
|1363.55
|3.15
|0.23
|1696.5
|1048.0
|370021.8
|LTI Mindtree
|4689.8
|-2.1
|-0.04
|6442.65
|4418.0
|138894.7
|Tech Mahindra
|1264.95
|-1.95
|-0.15
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111640.21
A rise in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential positive price movement ahead, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TCS share price is at ₹3889.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3805.73 and ₹3898.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3805.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3898.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of TCS has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹3878.35. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 22.05% to reach ₹3878.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to reach 22766.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.84%
|3 Months
|-3.75%
|6 Months
|15.51%
|YTD
|2.31%
|1 Year
|22.05%
The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3898.78
|Support 1
|3805.73
|Resistance 2
|3931.47
|Support 2
|3745.37
|Resistance 3
|3991.83
|Support 3
|3712.68
The trading volume yesterday was 4.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3870.2 & ₹3782.5 yesterday to end at ₹3822.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
