TCS Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4584.85 and closed at ₹4551.85. The stock reached a high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹4513.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1638595.66 crore. TCS hit a 52-week high of ₹4580 and a 52-week low of ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for the day was 28,256 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4567.77
|Support 1
|4498.97
|Resistance 2
|4612.28
|Support 2
|4474.68
|Resistance 3
|4636.57
|Support 3
|4430.17
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 2.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1216 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4585.9 & ₹4513.75 yesterday to end at ₹4528.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend