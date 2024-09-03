Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 4551.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4528.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4584.85 and closed at 4551.85. The stock reached a high of 4585.9 and a low of 4513.75. The company has a market capitalization of 1638595.66 crore. TCS hit a 52-week high of 4580 and a 52-week low of 3297.72. The BSE volume for the day was 28,256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14567.77Support 14498.97
Resistance 24612.28Support 24474.68
Resistance 34636.57Support 34430.17
03 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 2.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy20202019
    Hold10101010
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell2222
03 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1244 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2115 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1216 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4551.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4585.9 & 4513.75 yesterday to end at 4528.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

