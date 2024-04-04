Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 3947.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3954.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3859.55, closed at 3882.6, with a high of 3981.2 and a low of 3855.7. The market capitalization was 1428149.6 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 62264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST TCS Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3954.3, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3947.25

The TCS stock is currently trading at 3954.3 with a net change of 7.05 and a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.8%
3 Months3.75%
6 Months12.09%
YTD4.54%
1 Year23.92%
04 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3947.25, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹3882.6

The TCS stock is currently trading at 3947.25, with a percent change of 1.67% and a net change of 64.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

04 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3882.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 62,264 and the closing price was 3,882.60.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!