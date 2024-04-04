TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3859.55, closed at ₹3882.6, with a high of ₹3981.2 and a low of ₹3855.7. The market capitalization was ₹1428149.6 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 62264 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The TCS stock is currently trading at ₹3954.3 with a net change of 7.05 and a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.8%
|3 Months
|3.75%
|6 Months
|12.09%
|YTD
|4.54%
|1 Year
|23.92%
The TCS stock is currently trading at ₹3947.25, with a percent change of 1.67% and a net change of 64.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 62,264 and the closing price was ₹3,882.60.
