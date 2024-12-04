TCS Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4300 and closed at ₹4272.95, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹4325.5 and a low of ₹4266.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,556,773 crore. Over the past year, TCS has seen a 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3482.87. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,653 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 30 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4325.5 & ₹4266.55 yesterday to end at ₹4301.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend