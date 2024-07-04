TCS Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4020 and closed at ₹4016. The stock's high was ₹4020.85 and the low was ₹3954.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,434,517.43 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹4254.45, while the 52-week low was ₹3235.01. The BSE volume for TCS was 40,378 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4008.7
|Support 1
|3937.6
|Resistance 2
|4052.95
|Support 2
|3910.75
|Resistance 3
|4079.8
|Support 3
|3866.5
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4262.5, 7.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|12
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1821 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4020.85 & ₹3954.45 yesterday to end at ₹4016. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend