TCS Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 04 Jul 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 4016 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3964.85 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4020 and closed at 4016. The stock's high was 4020.85 and the low was 3954.45. The market capitalization stood at 1,434,517.43 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 4254.45, while the 52-week low was 3235.01. The BSE volume for TCS was 40,378 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14008.7Support 13937.6
Resistance 24052.95Support 23910.75
Resistance 34079.8Support 33866.5
04 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4262.5, 7.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold12101010
    Sell5776
    Strong Sell2223
04 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1861 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2626 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1821 k & BSE volume was 40 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4016 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4020.85 & 3954.45 yesterday to end at 4016. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

