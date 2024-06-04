TCS Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3774.9, with a high of ₹3774.9 and a low of ₹3696.1. The close price was ₹3669.5. The market capitalization was ₹1341351.68 cr. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for the day was 51497 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 15.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|15
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 389.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3774.9 & ₹3696.1 yesterday to end at ₹3669.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend