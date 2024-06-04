Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 3669.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3707.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3774.9, with a high of 3774.9 and a low of 3696.1. The close price was 3669.5. The market capitalization was 1341351.68 cr. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the low was 3141.65. The BSE volume for the day was 51497 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 15.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191915
    Hold10101011
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
04 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2309 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 389.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3669.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3774.9 & 3696.1 yesterday to end at 3669.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.