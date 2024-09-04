Explore
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Slide as Market Sentiment Turns Negative
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Slide as Market Sentiment Turns Negative

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 4512.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4464.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4540.1 and closed at 4520.85, reaching a high of 4555 and a low of 4495.5. The company’s market capitalization stood at 1,632,553.45 crore. Over the past year, TCS has recorded a 52-week high of 4585.9 and a low of 3297.72. The BSE volume for the day was 73,169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:41:16 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%

TCS Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in TCS indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:31:27 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4464.6, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹4512.2

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of 4486.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4461.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4461.33 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:19:00 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS's share price has decreased by 1.04%, currently trading at 4465.25. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 32.61%, reaching 4465.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.34%
3 Months6.05%
6 Months12.47%
YTD19.5%
1 Year32.61%
04 Sep 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14546.77Support 14486.77
Resistance 24581.33Support 24461.33
Resistance 34606.77Support 34426.77
04 Sep 2024, 08:30:33 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 2.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy20202019
    Hold10101010
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell2222
04 Sep 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1790 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2062 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1717 k & BSE volume was 73 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03:53 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4520.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4555 & 4495.5 yesterday to end at 4512.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

