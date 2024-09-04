TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Slide as Market Sentiment Turns Negative

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4540.1 and closed at ₹4520.85, reaching a high of ₹4555 and a low of ₹4495.5. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹1,632,553.45 crore. Over the past year, TCS has recorded a 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for the day was 73,169 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in TCS indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4464.6, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹4512.2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has broken the first support of ₹4486.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4461.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4461.33 then there can be further negative price movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS's share price has decreased by 1.04%, currently trading at ₹4465.25. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 32.61%, reaching ₹4465.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.34%
|3 Months
|6.05%
|6 Months
|12.47%
|YTD
|19.5%
|1 Year
|32.61%
TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4546.77
|Support 1
|4486.77
|Resistance 2
|4581.33
|Support 2
|4461.33
|Resistance 3
|4606.77
|Support 3
|4426.77
TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 2.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1790 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2062 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1717 k & BSE volume was 73 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4520.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4555 & ₹4495.5 yesterday to end at ₹4512.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend