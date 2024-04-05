TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3970.05, reached a high of ₹4027.3, and closed at ₹3947.25. The low for the day was ₹3936. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,448,338.52 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹4254.45, and the low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 42,264 on that day.
05 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST
TCS share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.23%
|3 Months
|6.17%
|6 Months
|12.05%
|YTD
|6.02%
|1 Year
|24.14%
05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4003.05, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹3947.25
The current price of TCS stock is ₹4003.05 with a 1.41% increase, resulting in a net change of 55.8.
05 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3947.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 42,264 shares with a closing price of ₹3,947.25.