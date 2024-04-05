Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 3947.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4003.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3970.05, reached a high of 4027.3, and closed at 3947.25. The low for the day was 3936. The market capitalization stood at 1,448,338.52 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 4254.45, and the low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 42,264 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.23%
3 Months6.17%
6 Months12.05%
YTD6.02%
1 Year24.14%
05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4003.05, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹3947.25

The current price of TCS stock is 4003.05 with a 1.41% increase, resulting in a net change of 55.8.

05 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3947.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 42,264 shares with a closing price of 3,947.25.

