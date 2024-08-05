Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 4395.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4283 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.39%
3 Months1.66%
6 Months7.99%
YTD13.43%
1 Year26.56%
05 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14365.53Support 14237.53
Resistance 24445.77Support 24189.77
Resistance 34493.53Support 34109.53
05 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 2.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy20201919
    Hold10101210
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell2222
05 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3471 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 311 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4395.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4397.4 & 4268.3 yesterday to end at 4283. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

