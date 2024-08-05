TCS Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.39%
|3 Months
|1.66%
|6 Months
|7.99%
|YTD
|13.43%
|1 Year
|26.56%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4365.53
|Support 1
|4237.53
|Resistance 2
|4445.77
|Support 2
|4189.77
|Resistance 3
|4493.53
|Support 3
|4109.53
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 2.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|12
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 311 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4397.4 & ₹4268.3 yesterday to end at ₹4283. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend