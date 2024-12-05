TCS Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4319.9 and closed at ₹4301.45, experiencing a high of ₹4386.4 and a low of ₹4294.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,575,460 crore. Over the past year, TCS reached a 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3482.87. The BSE volume for the day was 38,270 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4397.88
|Support 1
|4299.98
|Resistance 2
|4441.37
|Support 2
|4245.57
|Resistance 3
|4495.78
|Support 3
|4202.08
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 4.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4386.4 & ₹4294.2 yesterday to end at ₹4355.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend