TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock drops as market trends down

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 4021.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4012.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4004.95 and closed at 3964.85. The stock's high was 4047.75 and the low was 3979.35. TCS has a market capitalization of 1454923.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3235.01. The BSE volume for TCS was 56861 shares traded on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4012.8, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹4021.25

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 4012.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3985.78 and 4051.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3985.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4051.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has decreased by -0.05% today, trading at 4019.25. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 21.68% to reach 4019.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.21%
3 Months-6.86%
6 Months10.17%
YTD6.49%
1 Year21.68%
05 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14051.03Support 13985.78
Resistance 24081.82Support 23951.32
Resistance 34116.28Support 33920.53
05 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4270.0, 6.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy19191916
    Hold12101010
    Sell5777
    Strong Sell2222
05 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2610 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 56 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3964.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4047.75 & 3979.35 yesterday to end at 3964.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

