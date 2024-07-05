TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock drops as market trends down

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4004.95 and closed at ₹3964.85. The stock's high was ₹4047.75 and the low was ₹3979.35. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1454923.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3235.01. The BSE volume for TCS was 56861 shares traded on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹4012.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3985.78 and ₹4051.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3985.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4051.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has decreased by -0.05% today, trading at ₹4019.25. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 21.68% to reach ₹4019.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.21%
|3 Months
|-6.86%
|6 Months
|10.17%
|YTD
|6.49%
|1 Year
|21.68%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4051.03
|Support 1
|3985.78
|Resistance 2
|4081.82
|Support 2
|3951.32
|Resistance 3
|4116.28
|Support 3
|3920.53
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4270.0, 6.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|12
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 56 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4047.75 & ₹3979.35 yesterday to end at ₹3964.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend