TCS Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3719.95 and closed at ₹3707.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3743.85 and a low of ₹3593.3. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1,344,408.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3141.65. The BSE trading volume for TCS was 200,551 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3785.0
|Support 1
|3631.5
|Resistance 2
|3841.75
|Support 2
|3534.75
|Resistance 3
|3938.5
|Support 3
|3478.0
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 15.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|15
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 389.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3743.85 & ₹3593.3 yesterday to end at ₹3707.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend