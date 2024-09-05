TCS Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4479 and closed at ₹4512.2, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹4486.45 and a low of ₹4438.35, reflecting market volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹1,621,373.56 crore, TCS continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹4585.9, while the low is ₹3297.72. BSE volume for the day was 91,069 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 1.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1265 k & BSE volume was 91 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4486.45 & ₹4438.35 yesterday to end at ₹4481.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend