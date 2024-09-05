Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 4512.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4481.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4479 and closed at 4512.2, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 4486.45 and a low of 4438.35, reflecting market volatility. With a market capitalization of 1,621,373.56 crore, TCS continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 4585.9, while the low is 3297.72. BSE volume for the day was 91,069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 1.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy20202019
    Hold10101010
    Sell4557
    Strong Sell2222
05 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1356 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2016 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1265 k & BSE volume was 91 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4512.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4486.45 & 4438.35 yesterday to end at 4481.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

