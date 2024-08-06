TCS Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4200.05 and closed at ₹4283 with a high of ₹4233.45 and a low of ₹4110.8. The market capitalization was ₹1503423.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4431.25 and a 52-week low of ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 53458 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3515 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 53 k.
06 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4283 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4233.45 & ₹4110.8 yesterday to end at ₹4155.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.