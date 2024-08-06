Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -2.98 %. The stock closed at 4283 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4155.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 4200.05 and closed at 4283 with a high of 4233.45 and a low of 4110.8. The market capitalization was 1503423.91 crore, with a 52-week high of 4431.25 and a 52-week low of 3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 53458 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3515 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 53 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4283 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4233.45 & 4110.8 yesterday to end at 4155.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

