TCS Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4365 and closed slightly lower at ₹4355.1. The stock reached a high of ₹4488 and a low of ₹4360.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,151.32 crore, TCS continues to demonstrate resilience. The 52-week high stands at ₹4585.9, while the 52-week low is ₹3482.87. The BSE volume recorded was 183,703 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.56%, currently trading at ₹4434.15. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen an increase of 24.43%, reaching ₹4434.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.16%
|3 Months
|0.27%
|6 Months
|16.54%
|YTD
|18.22%
|1 Year
|24.43%
TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4518.5
|Support 1
|4389.5
|Resistance 2
|4568.25
|Support 2
|4310.25
|Resistance 3
|4647.5
|Support 3
|4260.5
TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 1.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2530 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4355.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4488 & ₹4360.2 yesterday to end at ₹4459.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend