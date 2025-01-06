TCS Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4180.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹4184.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4180.05 and a low of ₹4091 during the day. TCS's market capitalization stood at ₹15,10,823 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹4585.90 and a low of ₹3593.30, with a trading volume of 161,332 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 10.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|18
|19
|20
|21
|Hold
|10
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1791 k & BSE volume was 161 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4180.05 & ₹4091 yesterday to end at ₹4099.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend